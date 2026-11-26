Jensen Huang was not the only top Nvidia executive involved in a romantic relationship with an officer of a company accused of smuggling the company's most advanced chips into China. Indian-origin Ajay K Puri, better known as Jay Puri, a long-time aide to Huang, was in a years-long relationship with an executive at Super Micro Computer, a key customer now under scrutiny over alleged chip smuggling to China, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Puri, who was until recently the head of Nvidia's global sales, married 50-year-old Cenly Chen, Super Micro's former chief growth officer, on March 7. During the period overlapping their years-long courtship, Puri's team was responsible for deciding how Nvidia's latest chips were allocated to customers.

Chen, the report said, often dealt with him and was a point of contact on Nvidia-related matters within Super Micro. She had spent almost two decades at Super Micro, climbing the sales ranks after joining the California company in 2008.

What Chen and Super Micro said

Chen declined to comment on her personal life, saying she "never had to rely on personal relationships for professional gain."

She told the newspaper she was not involved in selecting or buying chips, which she said was decided by customers.

Super Micro said Chen did not manage its overall relationship with Nvidia or its procurement of Nvidia GPUs, and that chip allocation involved multiple departments.

Nvidia and Puri did not respond to WSJ's requests for comment.

Chen and Puri's relationship gained attention following a shareholder lawsuit alleging her involvement in Super Micro's acquisition of Nvidia chips, as well as a research report from short seller Muddy Waters that highlighted their ties earlier this month.

The smuggling case

On March 19, the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment against Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw, a sales manager and a third-party broker. They are accused of conspiring to divert servers worth over $500 million, fitted with high-end Nvidia chips, to China.

Liaw has pleaded not guilty. The broker has pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors. Super Micro, which was not named as a defendant, said it was a victim of the scheme and has cut ties with those charged.

Chen was not named in the indictment either. She said she has not been contacted by federal authorities, though the Journal reported the FBI has sought information about top Super Micro executives, including her.

Wider trouble for Nvidia

The report comes as Nvidia deals with separate fallout over Huang's own relationships with a suspected Chinese spy. Huang had resigned and later returned to the company as CEO after President Donald Trump intervened in the matter.

Chen also left Super Micro weeks after the indictment and is now CEO of cloud firm ChronoScale.