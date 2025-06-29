Indian Negotiators Extend US Stay As Trade Talks Gather Pace: Report

India's trade team has extended its stay in Washington to iron out differences as the two sides look to clinch a deal before a July 9 deadline when higher US tariffs are set to kick in, people familiar with the matter said.

The in-person negotiations were initially supposed to run through June 27 but were extended by a day, raising hopes of an interim trade deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

US President Donald Trump last week said "a very big" deal with India was likely soon amid hardening stance of both the nations.

Both sides have dug in their heels over a few key issues including Washington's demand that India open its market to genetically modified crops - an ask New Delhi has rejected, citing risks to its farmers.

India meanwhile is unwilling to sign a deal that doesn't address both sectoral access and reciprocal tariffs on its exports, Bloomberg earlier reported.

An email sent to India's commerce ministry outside business hours wasn't immediately answered.