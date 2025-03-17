Indian Government "Generous, Welcoming": New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said that New Zealand is lifting its ties with India and called the Indian government "incredibly generous and very welcoming" to New Zealand.

Mr Luxon stated that he has brought the biggest delegation that has ever accompanied a PM on his visit, which includes business leaders and a community delegation. He made these remarks while speaking to reporters and shared the clip of the video on X.

In the video shared on X, he said, "I think you're seeing an Indian government that's been incredibly generous and very very welcoming to New Zealand and it speaks to the way that they also want to deepen this relationship."

"In the same way, we have brought the biggest delegation that's ever accompanied a Prime Minister. We've brought a business delegation, We've brought a community delegation... because we actually want to make this as big as it possibly can be because the size of the prize is immense and actually what it's all about. It's about actually getting cash back into Kiwi's pockets and we do that by growing our economy and expanding our trade opportunities, that's important," he said.

New Zealand is lifting our relationship with India. pic.twitter.com/f4rlkV8X35 — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) March 17, 2025

Mr Luxon hailed the Indian community in New Zealand for their contribution to the country while highlighting the areas where the 'Indian-Kiwis' have made a mark.

Mr Luxon noted that the Indian community is the third-largest ethnic group in New Zealand, the largest source of skilled migrants, and the second-largest source of international students.

He met community and business leaders who have accompanied him on his visit to India. Cricketers Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor were also seen with the New Zealand PM.

Mr Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day official visit to India. He will be the chief guest at the 10th edition of Raisina Dialogue and will also deliver the keynote address.

"The Indian community is the third-largest ethnic group in New Zealand, India is our largest source of skilled migrants, and our second largest source of international students. In short, Indian-Kiwis make a massive contribution to New Zealand and I'm proud of what this community does for our country," Mr Luxon stated in a post on X.

"I've brought along a senior delegation of community and business leaders here to India - the largest ever group to accompany a New Zealand PM on a foreign trip. Was great to catch up with them after our arrival and before we kick off our events in Delhi and Mumbai," he added.

The Indian community is the third-largest ethnic group in New Zealand, India is our largest source of skilled migrants, and our second largest source of international students.



In short, Indian-Kiwis make a massive contribution to New Zealand and I'm proud of what this… pic.twitter.com/Dnwf8gNUMw — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) March 17, 2025

Upon his arrival in Delhi, Mr Luxon announced that New Zealand and India have agreed to launch negotiations on a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

ANNOUNCEMENT: I've arrived in Delhi and I'm glad to announce that New Zealand and India have agreed to launch negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement.



It is through trade that we can boost the economies of both our countries, providing more jobs and higher incomes… — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) March 16, 2025

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the New Zealand PM and expressed appreciation towards Mr Luxon for further deepening the longstanding ties between the two countries.

"Pleased to call on PM @chrisluxonmp of New Zealand. Appreciate his commitment to further deepening our longstanding ties. Looking forward to his participation as Chief Guest in #RaisinaDialogue2025," Jaishankar stated.

The New Zealand PM also affirmed that both countries share the goal of a "stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

"India and New Zealand share a goal of a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. This is what External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I spoke about upon my arrival into Delhi," PM Luxon stated.

Mr Luxon will be the chief guest and keynote speaker in the Raisina Dialogue, which will take place in New Delhi from March 17-19. The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. PM Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on March 17.

During his visit to India, PM Luxon will meet PM Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi today. The leaders will see an exchange of MoUs at the Hyderabad House, and later in the day, PM Luxon will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the MEA.

Ahead of the PM Modi-Luxon talks, the two nations announced the launch of negotiations for an India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties. Diplomatic relations were established in 1952. Both countries share similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)