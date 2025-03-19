After Quad, India May Be Part Of New Military Grouping In South China Sea

Even as the Quad steadily strengthens its hold across the Indo-Pacific region, India may soon consider being a part of another key multilateral alliance that focuses on the South China Sea. The group in question is the 'Squad' - whose members currently include Japan, Australia, the US, and the Philippines. The group now plans to invite India and South Korea to join it.

Philippines and Japan, which face challenges with China's growing military presence in the South China Sea, aim to counter Beijing and keep it in check, said General Romeo S. Brawner, the Philippines' Armed Forces chief.

Though Squad is still an informal grouping, member states have conducted joint maritime activities in South China Sea for over a year. "Together with Japan and our partners we are trying to expand the squad to include India and probably South Korea," General Brawner said at the Raisina Dialogue - a multilateral conference in New Delhi.

Interestingly, the General's comment on inviting India to the 'Squad', came as his counterpart from Japan, the chief of the Indian Navy, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and Australia's chief of Joint Operations were on stage for a panel discussion on security in the Indo-Pacific.

General Brawner went on to say that the Philippines was making efforts to enhance its deterrence capabilities, including by working with partners in the Squad, which he said was an informal collaboration between the four nations on military aspects, intelligence sharing, and joint exercises and operations.

The mention of a possible invite to India and South Korea comes at a time when Manila and Beijing are facing increasing hostilities and a series of escalating confrontations in the South China Sea.

China unilaterally claims almost all of the South China Sea as its own territory, totally disregarding international maritime law. Beijing considers the entire sea as its exclusive economic, strategic, and military zone - something that has been shot down by the International and UN court in 2016.

China has rejected the international court ruling and blatantly disregards it, opposing a rules-based global order. Beijing also disregards the sovereignty claims by the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, and Vietnam - all of which have coastlines along the South China Sea - similar to that of China.

The South China Sea is one of the most significant maritime trade routes, which sees an annual trade flow of more than $3 trillion.

"We find commonality with India because we have a common enemy. And I'm not afraid to say that China is our common enemy. So, it is important that we collaborate together, maybe exchange intelligence," General Brawner told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the General went on to say that the Philippines already had a partnership with the Indian military and defence industry.

He said that he will extend an offer for India to join the 'Squad' when he meets India's Chief of Defence Staff or CDS General Anil Chauhan later in the day. After the meeting, a senior Indian defence personnel told news agency Reuters that there was no clarity yet if the matter was indeed discussed.

