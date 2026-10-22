Indian Among 2 Killed In Attack On Saudi Airport, 2 Others Injured

A late-night attack on Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport killed two people and injured eight others, the civil aviation authority said on Thursday, as strikes by Yemen's Houthis intensify.

A Saudi and an Indian man were killed in the attack on Wednesday, the general authority of civil aviation said in a statement, updating an earlier death count. Damage to the airport was being assessed, it added.

In recent weeks, Houthi attacks on Saudi oil and civilian infrastructure have reached an unprecedented scale, forcing Riyadh to shut its main airport and postpone a major investment conference.

A total of 22 people have been killed in attacks on Saudi airports this month, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

A Houthi maritime blockade in the Red Sea is also threatening oil shipments from Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter of crude.

The Houthi attacks follow the collapse in July of a years-long truce in Yemen's civil war, where the Iran-backed group is fighting the government supported by a Saudi-led coalition.

The Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, territory and oil facilities, before launching a major offensive in September in which they seized government-held territory along the Red Sea coast.

In response, the Saudi air force has frequently targeted areas under Houthi control, which includes much of impoverished Yemen.

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