Indian Among 2 Killed In Attack On Saudi Airport, 2 Others Injured

A late-night attack on Saudi Arabia's Dammam airport killed two people and injured eight others, the civil aviation authority said on Thursday, as strikes by Yemen's Houthis intensify.
A Saudi and an Indian man were killed in the attack on Wednesday, the general authority of civil aviation said in a statement, updating an earlier death count. Damage to the airport was being assessed, it added.
-
-
'Groww Did Well': What Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath Said On Rival
-
AI Can Be Intelligent Without Being Conscious: Swami Sarvapriyananda
-
Groww vs Zerodha: Nikhil Kamath On Groww Overtaking Zerodha In Active Clients | Nikhil Kamath
-
Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Kids And Why He Avoids 'Certainty'
-
What India Can Learn From China's AI Ecosystem: Nikhil Kamath Explains
-
Can Code Be Conscious? Rethinking The Mind In The Age Of AI | Swami Sarvapriyananda Interview
-
Nikhil Kamath On What Indian Entrepreneurs Can Learn From 'Tech Bros' In West
-
'More Than Healthcare, Human Care Matters': Lilavati Trustee Rajiv Mehta
-
Africa50's Principal Investment Fund CEO On India's Role In Developing Africa
-
CBDCs Will Transform Global Trade And Payments In The Next 5 Years: CoinSwitch CEO
In recent weeks, Houthi attacks on Saudi oil and civilian infrastructure have reached an unprecedented scale, forcing Riyadh to shut its main airport and postpone a major investment conference.
Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured. @MEAIndia— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 22, 2026
A total of 22 people have been killed in attacks on Saudi airports this month, according to an AFP tally of official figures.
A Houthi maritime blockade in the Red Sea is also threatening oil shipments from Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest exporter of crude.
The Houthi attacks follow the collapse in July of a years-long truce in Yemen's civil war, where the Iran-backed group is fighting the government supported by a Saudi-led coalition.
The Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, territory and oil facilities, before launching a major offensive in September in which they seized government-held territory along the Red Sea coast.
In response, the Saudi air force has frequently targeted areas under Houthi control, which includes much of impoverished Yemen.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world