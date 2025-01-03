India Protests China's New "Counties", Parts Of Which Are In Ladakh

India has conveyed its objection and protest via diplomatic channels to China after the neighbouring country set up two counties, parts of which come under the Union Territory Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

Chinese state media Xinhua on December 27 reported the government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region announced the establishment of two new counties in the region - He'an County, and Hekang County.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the State Council approved the two new counties, which will be administered by Hotan Prefecture, Xinhua reported.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said parts of the "so-called counties" fall under Ladakh, and India "never accepted illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area".

"We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh. We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," Mr Jaiswal said.

"Creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same. We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," he said.

The county seat of He'an is Hongliu Township, while the county seat of Hekang is Xeyidula Township, Chinese state media reported.

Dam On Brahmaputra

The MEA spokesperson said India has conveyed its views and concerns over China building a hydropower project on the Brahmaputra river.

Xinhua on December 25 reported China is building a hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Responding to the report, India said that as a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, it has consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, its views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory.

"These have been reiterated, along with the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report. The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas. We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," Mr Jaiswal said.