"Will Protect Trade, Economic Interests": India On US' Russia Sanctions Bill

India has reacted to US Congress passing legislation providing for tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from major buyers of Russian energy, saying New Delhi is determined to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interest. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that New Delhi has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act 2026 in the US Congress and is monitoring further developments on this matter.

India is one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude, and the new legislation empowers the US president to impose unprecedented duties as panalities.

"As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics," the statement read.

The ministry said the issue of India's oil trade with Russia has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors.

"Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side," it said.

"The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests. The government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments."

About the Bill

The Lindsay O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed by the US Senate last month, was approved by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday and will now go to Trump to be signed into law.

The law authorises Trump to impose stiff tariffs, up to 100 per cent, on China, India, and other countries to cut their dependence on Russian oil and gas.

However, the actual impact of new tariffs on Indian exports can be assessed only after the US announces the tariff rates, product coverage, and implementation timetable.