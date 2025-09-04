Advertisement

India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Seal Proposed Free Trade Deal

In a joint phone call with Costa and von der Leyen, Modi underlined the role of the India-EU strategic partnership in jointly addressing global issues and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.

Read Time: 2 mins
India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Seal Proposed Free Trade Deal
The leaders also welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors
  • Prime Minister Modi and EU leaders reaffirmed commitment to finalise India-EU trade deal soon
  • They discussed strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership and global issue cooperation
  • The leaders welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology and investment
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to seal the proposed India-EU free trade deal as soon as possible.

In a joint phone call with Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, PM Modi underlined the role of the India-EU strategic partnership in jointly addressing global issues and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.

The leaders welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security and supply chain resilience, and reaffirmed the shared commitment for an early conclusion of the negotiations for the trade deal, according to an Indian readout.

PM Modi, Costa and von der Leyen also discussed organising the next India-EU summit in India at an early date. The prime minister invited the two leaders to India for the same.

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine," the readout noted.

It said PM Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

