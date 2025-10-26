India, China Resume Direct Flights From Kolkata to Guangzhou After 5 Years

After a hiatus of over four years, direct commercial air services between Kolkata and mainland China's Guangzhou city resumed on Sunday with the first flight taking off from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 10 pm, an official said.

The A320 Neo aircraft of private carrier IndiGo flew off from the airport with 176 passengers, the official said.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

Private carrier IndiGo resumed direct commercial passenger flight services to China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou with daily non-stop flights, following recent diplomatic initiatives.

The occasion was marked by a brief ceremony at the airport, where the lighting of the ceremonial lamp was done by one of the passengers, symbolising the spirit of renewed friendship and cooperation between India and China, an official said.

NSCBI Airport Director P R Beuria, along with officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and IndiGo Airlines, were present at the event.

Beuria said that the revival of this direct route would not only strengthen business and tourism ties but also provide greater convenience to passengers travelling between the two major cities.

The resumption of the daily direct connection between Kolkata and Guangzhou will further reinforce the West Bengal capital's position as a key international aviation hub in eastern India, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)