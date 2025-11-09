'India@123', '123456' Among Most Commonly Used Passwords In 2025: Report

We have often been told to set a password that is hard to guess and tricky to crack. But, as per a study, the most commonly used passwords in 2025 are ‘qwerty', ' 123456', ‘admin', ‘password' and ‘India@123'.

Researchers at Comparitech checked over 2 billion accounts whose passwords were compromised on data breach forums in 2025.

‘Admin', ‘Aa123456', ‘123', ‘1234567890' and ‘password' lead the list of most commonly used passwords.

‘123456' was used by over 76 lakh people, the report added. Whereas ‘admin' was the password of more than 19 lakh people.

The researchers also added that ‘India@123' was ranked 53 on the list of 100 most common passwords.

Take a look at the 10 most-used passwords:

123456

12345678

123456789

admin

1234

Aa123456

12345

password

123

1234567890

The report added that human laziness has made passwords “guessing as easy as ABC and 123”.

Wondering how to create a strong password? Simple tricks

To make sure that your online account is safe, you need to follow a few simple steps. As per Microsoft, the password should be at least 12 characters. It must have a combination of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

It is advisable not to use the name of your family member, person, product or character as your password.

The report comes days after it was found that the Louvre Museum's core security system was protected by the easily guessed password “LOUVRE.”

The National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), in France, found the weakness during its investigation into the October 19 heist. The Rs 900-Crore robbery went down in broad daylight as a four-man crew, dressed in construction vests and motorcycle helmets, used a cherry picker to reach the museum's Apollo Gallery.

As per Liberation, the agency had previously accessed the museum's video surveillance servers using the same basic password. The vulnerability was first flagged in a 2014 audit.

An attacker who manages to take control of it would be able to facilitate damage or even theft of artworks,” the agency wrote at the time.