In Pics: Total Solar Eclipse's 'Path Of Totality'

A rare total solar eclipse in seven years plunged the Pacific coast of Mexico into complete darkness on Monday. Stargazers and scientists gathered to catch the celestial event as the Sun moved along a narrow corridor across North America.

The "path of totality," where the Moon completely obscures the Sun's light, hit Mexico before crossing through the US and into Canada.

A solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon where the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the Sun's light either entirely or partially.

The Mexican beachside resort town of Mazatlan was the first major viewing spot in North America. Thousands gathered along the coastal promenade, setting themselves up in deck chairs with eclipse glasses to witness the celestial spectacle.

Taking To X, formerly Twitter, space agency NASA posted a video of the celestial event and wrote, "Take it all in. We're getting our first views of the 2024 total solar #eclipse as its shadow makes landfall in Mazatlán, Mexico."

Experts have urged the use of protective solar glasses to prevent eye damage from looking at the sun with the naked eye.

Skygazers across the world have been advised to wear protective eyewear, such as licensed eclipse glasses, during its partial phases.

Failure to do so can burn your eye's retinas and cause permanent damage or even blindness.

Eclipse fans gathered in numerous places along the "path of totality," which stretches from Mexico's Pacific Coast through Texas and across 14 other US states into Canada.

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044.

