Donald Trump Posts Unusual Campaign Video Amid Solar Eclipse Event

The video shows a thumbnail of Donald Trump's head blocking out the sun.

Former US President Donald Trump has added an unexpected twist to the excitement surrounding the recent total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. He shared a unique election campaign video on Truth Social, an alt-tech social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group.

The video shows a thumbnail of Mr Trump's head blocking out the sun, with the caption, "The most important moment in human history is taking place in 2024."

The footage shows a large crowd observing the celestial event while wearing protective glasses. However, the video takes an unusual turn when instead of the moon, a massive silhouette of Donald Trump's head, slowly approaches the sun. With his distinctive hairstyle and eyebrows, Mr Trump's head completely eclipses the sun while the crowd cheers with joy. “We will save America and make it great again,” the overlay text read, followed by “Trump 2024”.

Needless to say, the internet found the campaign ad hilarious.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Love him or loathe him, you cannot deny that he is a helluva showman!”

Another commented, “Once again... is Donald Trump some kind of performance artist? Like if tomorrow someone pulled off a mask and went 'Haha! My decades long critique of wealth and capitalism has been finished!' I would buy it.”

“Come on... you gotta admit that was creative,” read a comment.

Someone else wrote, “He always brings smiles and humour to us…. love it.”

During the 2017 solar eclipse, former President Trump was bashed for not paying attention to safety guidelines and directly staring at the sun with his naked eyes. Mr Trump, accompanied by former first lady Melania and their son Barron at the time, observed the rare event from the White House balcony. While both Barron and Melania Trump wore eclipse glasses for protection, Mr Trump was seen repeatedly looking at the eclipse without appropriate eye protection.