'Oops I Did It Again': NASA Adds Touch Of Humour To Solar Eclipse 2024

The viral post has amassed more than 6.7 million views on X

Following the awe-inspiring total solar eclipse on April 8th, a playful exchange emerged on NASA's social media channels. The lunar science account, NASA Moon, took a humorous jab at its counterpart, NASA Sun and Space.

Their post shared on the popular platform X, featured a screenshot of the Sun account with the caption "@NASASun is blocked," a clever nod to the momentarily celestial event where the moon eclipsed the sun. The eclipse captivated viewers across North America, with many sharing photos and videos of the phenomenon.

"Oops, I did it again," read the caption of the post. It also had a screenshot of an image of the NASA Sun and Space. "NASASun is blocked," said the textual layout on the account, underling that the Moon had covered the Sun. The profile picture featured an image of a smiling Sun.

See the post here:

The viral post has amassed more than 6.7 million views on X and social media users were quick to take a dig at the Sun.

A user wrote, "I'm here for the content. You delivered."

"I don't know who did this, but they should get a raise," another user wrote on X.

"The person(s) who run the NASA social media accounts should get a raise - and hi NASA," the third user commented.

"Cheeky! We love it," the fourth user commented.

"OK, you have officially become the best meme of 2024.. so far," the fifth user remarked.

Earlier, NASA shared a captivating live stream on its official broadcast channel on YouTube to witness the solar eclipse. For the first time in nearly a century, the western and northern regions of New York State saw a total eclipse.

The total solar eclipse of 2024 was a historic celestial event because it won't be visible across the contiguous US again until August 2044 and an annular eclipse -- which happens when the moon can't completely block the sun-- won't appear across this part of the world again until 2046.



