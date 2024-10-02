Solar Eclipse 2024 On October 2: Why Is It Called 'Ring Of Fire' Eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun

The annual solar eclipse is scheduled for October 2, promising a stunning celestial display known as the "Ring of Fire." This event will last for over six hours, during which the Moon, appearing smaller than the Sun, will create a glowing ring of sunlight around its dark centre.

According to Space.com, during the eclipse, the Moon will be too far from Earth to completely obscure the Sun, forming the famous "ring of fire" visible to those within the path of annularity.

What is the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but does not completely cover the Sun, leaving a bright ring of sunlight visible. This is different from a total solar eclipse, where the Moon entirely blocks the Sun. The next solar eclipse won't occur until 2026.

Will it be visible in India?

Unfortunately, the peak of the eclipse, occurring at 12:15 am IST on October 3, won't be visible in India as it falls during nighttime. Timeanddate.com notes that the eclipse begins on October 2 at 7:12 pm IST and ends at 3:17 am IST the next day.

The full annular eclipse will be visible in regions like Argentina and Chile, while a partial eclipse can be seen in parts of the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, and Brazil. Interestingly, solar eclipses often occur either before or two weeks after a lunar eclipse.

What is a solar eclipse?

According to NASA, Solar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth line up, either fully or partially. Depending on how they align, eclipses provide a unique, exciting view of either the Sun or the Moon.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either fully or partially blocks the Sun's light in some areas. This only happens occasionally, because the Moon doesn't orbit in the exact same plane as the Sun and Earth do. The time when they are aligned is known as eclipse season, which happens twice a year.

It is to be noted that it is never safe to look directly at the Sun. But those who want to witness it, should use certified eclipse glasses, or make a cardboard pinhole projector.



