In Latest Gaffe, Joe Biden Thanks Colombia Instead Of Cambodia For Hosting ASEAN Summit

US President Joe Biden made yet another gaffe on Saturday at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. Speaking at the event, Mr Biden mixed up Colombia and Cambodia. He mistakenly thanked Colombia instead of Cambodia for hosting the ASEAN Summit.

"It was an honour to host at the White House in May, and now that we are back together in Cambodia," the US President said as he opened the talks. "I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made. I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia's leadership as ASEAN chair," he added.

Watch the video below:

Biden, in remarks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, thanks "the prime minister for Colombia" for his "leadership as ASEAN chair."



The ASEAN chair is the prime minister of Cambodia. pic.twitter.com/1vJDGP9ljI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 12, 2022

Mr Biden was referring to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is currently chairing the 10-member regional bloc.

According to New York Post, this is the second time this week that he mixed up Colombia and Cambodia while talking about the ASEAN summit. On Thursday, as he departed for the summit, he reportedly said that he was "heading over to Colombia," before correcting himself.

This follows a series of gaffes Mr Biden has made in the recent past. On Wednesday, the gaffe-prone President made another blunder on camera by mixing up the Iraqi city of Fallujah with Kherson in southeastern Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference, he stated that Russian soldiers are pulling out of "Fallujah" while intending to refer to Kherson.

Weeks before he was even mocked for slipping on Rishi Sunak's name in a speech praising the new UK Prime Minister's appointment as a "groundbreaking moment". The US President stumbled over Mr Sunak's name, calling him "Rashee Sanook". He was speaking during a ceremony at the White House marking the festival of Diwali.