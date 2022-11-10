In Latest Gaffe, Joe Biden Says Russia Pulling Out Of 'Fallujah'

Joe Biden is the oldest person to assume the presidency of the United States. (Reuters Photo)

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden has made another blunder on camera - a brutal one - by mixing up the Iraqi city of Fallujah with Kherson in southeastern Ukraine. In a slip of tongue, he said at a press conference on Wednesday that Russian soldiers are pulling out of "Fallujah" while intending to refer to Kherson. The video of the slip-up soon went viral on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit, with his critics demanding that the President be removed from the office.

The mix-up occurred when Mr Biden was talking about whether a compromise between Russia and Ukraine would occur before winter, according to Fox News.

"I think the context is that whether or not they're pulling back from Fallujah, and...I mean from the City of Kherson," Mr Biden said while responding to a reporter's question, correcting his mistake.

Biden: “Whether or not [the Russians are] pulling back from Fallujah and the, I mean...”



Reporter: “Kherson.”



Biden: “Kherson, the city of Kherson.” pic.twitter.com/v6ee2VJ62g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 9, 2022

Mr Biden further said that he believed Russian and Ukrainian leaders would "lick their wounds" after the withdrawal before deciding "what they're going to do over the winter and decide whether or not they're going to compromise".

The US President's comments came hours after Russia announced it was withdrawing from Kherson.

Kherson was the first urban hub captured by Russia during its "special military operation" and the only regional capital controlled by the Russians since the offensive began on February 24.

Ukraine's forces have for weeks been capturing villages en route to the city near the Black Sea and Kremlin-installed leaders in Kherson have been pulling out civilians.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials said the Moscow-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, died in a car crash.