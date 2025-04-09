EU Responds To Trump Tariffs, Targets Euro 20 Billion Of US Products

The EU on Wednesday adopted its first measures hitting back at President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught, targeting more than 20 billion euros of US products including soybeans, motorcycles and beauty products, the European Commission said.

"These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome," a commission statement said. The levies are retaliation for previous US duties on steel and aluminium -- with Europe's response to Trump's latest tariffs salvo yet to be announced.

