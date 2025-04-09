Advertisement

EU Responds To Trump Tariffs, Targets Euro 20 Billion Of US Products

"These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome," the European Union (EU) said

Read Time: 1 min
Share
EU Responds To Trump Tariffs, Targets Euro 20 Billion Of US Products
Donald Trump has sparked a global tariff war
Brussels:

The EU on Wednesday adopted its first measures hitting back at President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught, targeting more than 20 billion euros of US products including soybeans, motorcycles and beauty products, the European Commission said.

"These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome," a commission statement said. The levies are retaliation for previous US duties on steel and aluminium -- with Europe's response to Trump's latest tariffs salvo yet to be announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
EU Tariff, Trump EU Tariff Wars, Trump Tariff
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now