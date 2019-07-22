Imran Khan, On 3-Day US Visit, Holds Talks With World Bank President

Imran Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House tomorrow (File Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, on Sunday held talks with World Bank President David Malpass.

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, David Lipton, Acting Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund called on Mr Khan at Pakistan's embassy in Washington DC.

The Pakistani leader, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed, had arrived in Washington on Saturday.

Mr Khan is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House tomorrow. He will be accompanied by Pakistan Army chief and Lieutenant General Hameed.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.