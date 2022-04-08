"No Superpower Can Dictate Terms To India": Imran Khan's Top Quotes

I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the Supreme Court should have investigated it.

The youth of Pakistan is our future and if they see leaders selling their conscience, what precedent are we setting for them?

There is horse trading. MLAs are being being sold off like sheep. The way MPs were sold and bought is something that's not seen in banana republics as well.

Media also didn't have any shame. They are celebrating the government's fall.

We got to know that US diplomats were meeting our people. Then we got to know about the entire plan.

Want to tell the people to decide that what they want. Do we want to be slaves?

Your country's sovereignty in your own hands. You need to protect it. If you don't take stand, whoever comes to power in future, will check if any superpower is angry.

India is very proud of themselves. No superpower can dictate terms to them.

We aren't use and throw like tissue paper.