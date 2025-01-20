This "Silent Killer" Disease Has Targeted Nearly Half Of US Adults

Nearly half of American adults have hypertension, and more than 1 in 10 have diabetes, according to a wellness expert.

These chronic conditions are common, Dr Leana Wen, an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University, told CNN. In the United States, nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure ... generally defined as blood pressure at or above 130/80 mmHg, she added.

"More than 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes, and the proportion increases with age; among those 65 and older, about 29 per cent have diabetes," she said.

Calling hypertension a "silent killer," Dr Wen noted that along with diabetes, it's a major contributor to heart diseases and strokes.

"Hypertension is frequently referred to as the 'silent killer' because it can cause significant lasting damage before people experience symptoms," Dr Wen added.

Cautioning that it can affect multiple organs, she said that hypertension adds stress to the heart and damages arteries, leading to heart disease, besides causing strokes and kidney disease and enhancing the risk of developing dementia.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, hypertension leads to 7.5 million deaths worldwide every year.

Meanwhile, diabetes too exerts a similar kind of long-term toll on the body, Dr Wen stated, adding that it is a major cause of kidney failure and adult-onset blindness.

"People with diabetes are up to four times more likely to develop heart disease compared with those who do not have the condition," the expert said.

According to the Million Hearts initiative of the US government, over 77 per cent of the 119.9 million Americans with hypertension fail to have their blood pressure levels under control, while WHO stated that more than 50 per cent of people, who are 30 and above, did not take their medications for diabetes in 2022.

Hypertension: Diagnosis

Hypertension is diagnosed through readings taken from a blood pressure cuff, Dr Wen said.

"If the initial blood pressure measurement is high, health care providers will take another measurement later during that clinic visit or will ask the patient to come in a separate time to confirm that the blood pressure remains elevated," she added.

Make sure their blood pressure levels are checked correctly -- "feet flat on the floor with legs uncrossed, having your back supported, wearing the appropriate cuff size and having the appropriate arm position," she added.



Hypertension: Treatment

There are several effective therapies to treat hypertension, with classes of medications to lower blood pressure.

Some of these medications reduce the heart's workload, while others help rid the body of excess sodium and water, the expert said.