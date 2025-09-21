Human Skull And Bones Found In Foil-Wrapped Bag At Tampa Airport In Florida

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered human remains at Tampa International Airport in Florida, CBS News reported. The remains, including part of a skull and bones, were wrapped in aluminium foil inside a passenger's luggage. According to the report, the traveller had initially declared only 10 cigars at customs but was found to be carrying prohibited plants and undeclared items during inspection. The passenger's identity and possible charges weren't revealed.

Carlos C Martel, who is the CBP Director of Field Operations, said that the bag was flagged by the agriculture specialists for prohibited plants. However, when officers checked it, they found a human skull and bones in a foil-wrapped duffel bag. Interestingly, the passenger said that the remains were meant for ritual use.

In an X post, Martel shared photos and wrote, "What started as a passenger declaring just 10 cigars at @FlyTPA turned bizarre. CBP Agriculture Specialists uncovered prohibited plants, undeclared cigars, and a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what looked like human remains, including part of a skull."

"The traveler claimed the items were for rituals, but due to serious health risks, the items were seized and destroyed. At @CBP, we never know what baggage may hold, but smugglers should know we'll always have a bone to pick."

The remains were immediately destroyed due to serious public health risks. Meanwhile, the authorities are looking into how the bones entered the country and potential charges.

Transporting human remains is tightly regulated. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ask for specific documentation when it comes to bringing human remains inside the country.

Generally, a death certificate and leak-proof containers are required for non-cremated remains. Violations can lead to legal penalties, including charges for false statements or obstruction of justice. On the other hand, cremated remains, embalmed bodies, and clean, dry bones can be imported without a permit.