Man Wanted For Murder In India Arrested In US, Denied Entry Into Canada

Vishat Kumar was arrested by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing on November 16 after he was denied entry into Canada.

A 22-year-old Indian citizen, wanted for murder in his home country and who illegally entered the US, has been arrested by border authorities here.

Kumar has an Interpol Red Notice against him and is wanted by law enforcement in India for murder, a CBP statement said.

Kumar was processed by CBP officers and turned over to officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE/ERO).

Kumar is currently detained at the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York, awaiting removal proceedings from the United States, CBP said.

Kumar, who illegally entered the US in 2024 and failed to attend an asylum interview, was found to be concealing his identity during a secondary inspection. Biometric technology confirmed his true identity, showing he had used a false name and date of birth.

Further investigation revealed Kumar was wanted in India for murder, as indicated by the Interpol Red Notice.

"The apprehension of this individual demonstrates the critical role our officers play in safeguarding our nation and working collaboratively with international partners to uphold justice," said Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek.

US Customs And Border Protection, Vishat Kumar, Canada
