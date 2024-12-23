"Honoured": Chennai-Born Sriram Krishnan, Donald Trump's Pick For AI Advisor

US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Sriram Krishnan as senior policy advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Sharing a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "Sriram Krishnan will serve as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy."

"Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI, and help shape and coordinate A.l. policy across Government, including working with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure," he said.

🇺🇸 I'm honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with @DavidSacks.



Thank you @realDonaldTrump for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/kw1n0IKK2a — Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) December 22, 2024

Mr Krishnan, 41, acknowledged the offer and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "I'm honoured to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with @DavidSacks . Thank you @realDonaldTrump for this opportunity."

Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, congratulated Mr Krishnan on his appointment and highlighted his exceptional qualities, calling him as an "insightful thinker."

"We heartily congratulate Sriram Krishnan and are delighted that he has been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as Senior Policy Advisor in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. For several years, Sriram has been an insightful thinker and influential commentator in the artificial intelligence realm. His previous work blending public policy, international affairs, investing and technology will stand him in good stead as he serves the nation in this important role," he said.

"As Indiaspora continues our convening and thought leadership work on AI in the United States and abroad, we look forward to engaging closely with Sriram," he added.

As per his website, Mr Krishnan till recently was a General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz and a personal investor in over two dozen companies including SpaceX, Figma and Scale.ai. He previously lead organizations at Meta, Twitter/X and Microsoft.

He has a Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Anna University.

Mr Krishnan and his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy host the podcast "The Aarthi and Sriram Show."

On Sunday, Trump nominated Mark Burnett as the country 's special envoy to United Kingdom.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that Burnett brings to the table "a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition" to the important role.

He also noted that Burnett would work in enhancing the diplomatic ties between the US and the UK with a focus on areas of mutual interest such as trade, investment and cultural exchanges.

Earlier, Trump nominated Herschel Walker, a renowned American athlete and businessman, as the United States Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Walker has been a former Heisman Trophy winner, a National Football League (NFL) great, as well as co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

In early December, Trump nominated former Georgia Senator David Perdue as his pick for the US Ambassador to China, Al Jazeera reported.

"As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year International business career, and served in the US Senate, David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China. He has lived in Singapore and Hong Kong, and worked in Asia and China for much of his career," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social."

He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain peace in the region and a productive working relationship with China's leaders," Trump said, as per Al Jazeera.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)