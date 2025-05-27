Hong Kong Invites Foreign Students As Trump Bans Them From Harvard

Hong Kong, a Chinese territory, has opened its doors to "top talent" at Harvard amid the American university's ongoing conflict with US President Donald Trump. The Trump administration last week revoked Harvard University's ability to enrol international students, leaving current students from foreign countries with little choice but to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status.

The government's move was temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Friday, with the next hearing scheduled for 29 May. However, the period of uncertainty has left thousands of students worried about their future in America amid threats of deportation and visa revocation.

"The Education Bureau has promptly called on all universities in Hong Kong to introduce facilitation measures for those eligible with a view to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of students and scholars, and to attract top talent," Hong Kong's Education Bureau said in an emailed statement to universities.

The bureau has also contacted the Harvard Club of Hong Kong to offer support for students who have been admitted to Harvard for further studies.

"We will continue to keep a close eye on the needs of students whose studies have been affected by the shifting global education landscape," it said, adding that it would consider support measures as part of the city's role as an "international education hub."

Trump's ban on Harvard, effective for the 2025-2026 school year, comes as the administration said Harvard fostered antisemitism and coordinated with the Chinese Communist Party. The move affects around 1,300 Chinese students who make up about a fifth of Harvard's foreign student intake in 2024

Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China, has five universities in the top 100 of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Educational institutes in the former British colony with a population of 7.5 million were regarded as one of Asia's freest academic arenas until recently.

However, schools and universities in the financial hub are now obliged to integrate national security and patriotic themes into their teaching, bringing them closer in line with education in mainland China.

Hong Kong's University of Science and Technology (HKUST) on Friday announced an open invitation to international undergraduate and postgraduate students at Harvard University, as well as those holding confirmed offers to continue their studies at HKUST.

"The university will provide unconditional offers, streamlined admission procedures, and academic support to facilitate a seamless transition for interested students."