"Hindus Being Killed": British MP Flags "Disastrous" Situation In Bangladesh

The United Kingdom lawmaker Bob Blackman has raised concerns over what he described as a disastrous situation in Bangladesh, citing escalating violence against minorities, especially Hindus, who he said are being murdered on the streets, their houses and temples set ablaze.

Speaking at Britain's Parliament, Blackman also warned that the February 12 national elections in Bangladesh are unfolding amid democratic concerns, with ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League-- a major political party in the country-- being banned from participating as Islamic extremists seek a referendum to bring changes to the country's constitution.

What Blackman Said

"At the pre-recess adjournment debate, I raised the situation in Bangladesh, and the Leader of the House quite rightly wrote to the Foreign Secretary about the disastrous situation there. Hindu men are being murdered on the streets; their houses are being burnt; the temples are being burnt; and other religious minorities are suffering similar fates," he said.

MP Bob Blackman raised concerns in the UK Parliament on January 15, 2026, about the ongoing persecution and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh. He highlighted reports of violence, temple destructions, and property burnings, calling for urgent government action to protect… pic.twitter.com/hB96elrE5I — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) January 15, 2026

"Next month, there are due to be so-called free and fair elections. The Awami League, which is a major political party in Bangladesh, is banned from competing in those elections, despite commanding about 30 per cent in the opinion polls. Equally, the Islamic extremists have called for a referendum which would change the constitution of Bangladesh forever," he added.

The British Parliamentarian also called for a statement from the British Foreign Secretary outlining what action the UK Government will take to safeguard minorities across Bangladesh and ensure free, fair, and inclusive elections in the South Asian nation.

Last week, four UK parliamentarians expressed serious concerns about the ban on widely supported political parties under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh ahead of the February polls, saying the move disregards guidance from the United Nations, as well as from the UK and the South Asian nation's other longstanding allies.

In their joint statement, the British lawmakers from across party lines, including Bob Blackman, Jim Shannon, Jas Athwal, and Chris Law, stressed that the Yunus-led "unelected" interim government should not have imposed such restrictions on Bangladeshi voters and warned that any election excluding major political parties cannot be considered democratic.