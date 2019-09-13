Hillary Clinton Trolled For Reading Emails At Art Exhibit

Hillary Clinton sat behind the replica Resolute Desk for an hour, flicking through sets of her emails

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton drew sarcastic remarks from social media users after she visited an art exhibition in Italy where she read out her own leaked emails.

"Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP," Clinton tweeted on Thursday.

Clinton took part in artist Kenneth Goldmsith's "HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails" exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

The exhibit displays a replica of the Oval Office's Resolute Desk as well as over 60,000 pages of Clinton's emails.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, she sat behind the replica Resolute Desk for an hour, flicking through the bound sets of her emails which had been sent to and from her secret server.

The email scandal is believed to have played a major role in Clinton's loss in the 2016 US presidential election in which she was a Democratic nominee.

"Anyone can go in and they can look at them, there's nothing there. It's an artistic way of making a point in a book I wrote called What Happened: there's nothing wrong, there's nothing that should have been so controversial but it was made that way and that's what happened," she was quoted as saying.

"It makes them accessible to everyone and allows everyone to read them. They are just a bunch of boring emails," she added.

Her appearance at the show, however, did not go down well with many social media users.

Some pointed fingers at the emails that were deleted from the private server and never handed over to the State Department.

"Ok this is one of the saddest things I've ever seen," Raheem Kassam, a British right-wing political activist tweeted.

"This event must have been suggested by the same advisers who told Mrs Clinton she didn't need to waste her time campaigning in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin," tweeted another user.

