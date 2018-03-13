Hillary Clinton Says 'Follow The Money' In The Trump-Putin 'Bromance' In India, Hillary Clinton says America did not "deserve" President Trump

27 Shares EMAIL PRINT Hillary Clinton flew to Indore for a private visit to the lovely Ahilya Fort hotel in Maheshwar. New Delhi: Hillary Clinton said over the weekend during a trip to India that America did not "deserve" the presidency of Donald Trump.



Clinton spoke at a Mumbai event where the former presidential candidate schmoozed with Bollywood stars and was warmly introduced as the"woman who should have been the president of the United States of America," by a well-known journalist.



In her speech, Clinton spoke of the dangers of Russian influence and authoritarianism in regimes around the globe - "These are perilous times," she said.



Later, when asked about the seemingly close relationship between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, now a subject of an FBI investigation, Clinton replied, "Trump does have quite an affinity for dictators. He really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior."



"He does have a pre-existing attitude of favorability toward these dictators, but I think it's more than that with Putin and Russia," she said.



"Do they have something on him?" asked the event's host, India Today editor Aroon Purie.



"Well, we'll find out, we'll find out," she answered. "Follow the money."



In the hour-long appearance, Clinton also bemoaned the "reality campaign" tactics of her opponent in the 2016 presidential campaign - musing that perhaps she should have provided more "entertainment" to voters who were responding to Trump's brash campaign of "insulting and attacking."



"If people were looking for a reality TV campaign, maybe I should have given them more entertainment," she mused. "I'm the mother who says, 'Eat your spinach you'll grow up strong.' Someone else is saying, 'Eat all the fast food and the ice cream you can possibly stick in your mouth.'"



Dharya tweeted "Hillary Clinton: America didn't deserve Donald Trump as president, he won a TV reality show https://t.co/JxoOHNP0dH via @indiatoday Sonia Gandhi and Hilary Clinton at the same event? Woah..."



Clinton, the former first lady, senator and presidential candidate, has been visiting India since 1995, including a high-profile trip as secretary of state in 2011 where she advocated what was then the U.S. policy of "pivot" to Asia.



After her appearance in Mumbai, Clinton flew to the central Indian city of Indore for a private visit to the remote but lovely Ahilya Fort hotel in Maheshwar, an 18th century fort on the Narmada River built by a queen. One of the queen's descendants, Richard Holkar, restored the fort and reportedly asked Clinton to come and visit.



