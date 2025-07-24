Hillary Clinton Was On "Heavy Tranquillisers" In 2016 And Putin Was Aware

Russia allegedly had damaging intelligence about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's "psycho-emotional problems" during her 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump, according to a newly declassified intelligence report. The report suggested that Clinton, now 77, was taking "heavy tranquillisers" for treatment, which then President Barack Obama and Democratic Party leaders found to be "extraordinarily alarming."

The new revelations were part of a September 18, 2020, House Intelligence Committee review on Russia's influence on the 2016 Presidential Election that Donald Trump won against Clinton. The document--based on at least 20 interviews with intelligence officers and a review of source material for the 2017 Obama-ordered report on Russian election meddling-- was declassified and made public on Wednesday by Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence.

The report said that Russian President Vladimir Putin knew Clinton was having "uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness," but chose not to release it before that year's election because he thought the Democrat would win.

Clinton was reportedly also suffering from "Type 2 diabetes, Ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease" at the time.

"Putin chose not to leak the most damaging and compromising material on Hillary Clinton prior to the election; instead planning to release it after the election to weaken what Moscow viewed would be an inevitable Clinton presidency," it said.

Fox News reported that a section of the report also states that the material in Putin's possession allegedly showed that some senior Democrat leaders, including Obama, found Clinton's health to be "extraordinarily alarming" and were worried that it could have a "serious negative impact" on her ability to beat Trump that November. Clinton eventually lost the election to Trump, sending the Republican to the White House in January.

"As of September 2016, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service had Democratic National Committee (DNC) information that President Obama and Party leaders found the state of Secretary Clinton's health to be 'extraordinarily alarming,' and felt it could have 'serious negative impact' on her election prospects," the report stated.

"Her health information was being kept in 'strictest secrecy' and even close advisors were not being fully informed," it added.

Further the Russians also reportedly had information about a "campaign email discussing a plan approved by Secretary Clinton to link Putin and Russian hackers to candidate Trump in order to 'distract the American public' from the Clinton email server scandal," per the Fox news report.