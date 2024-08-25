Hezbollah Strikes 'A Slap In The Face' For Israel, Says Hamas

Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Lebanon on Sunday

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Sunday hailed strikes by Lebanon's Hezbollah against Israel, calling it a "strong and focused response".

"We emphasize that this strong and focused response, which struck deep inside the Zionist entity, is a slap in the face" for the Israeli government, Hamas said in a statement after Hezbollah said it launched a large-scale operation using rockets and drones.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)