Gaza Conquest Plan Shows Israel's "Blatant Disregard" For Mediation: Hamas

Palestinian militant group Hamas said Wednesday that Israeli military plans to conquer Gaza City showed its "blatant disregard" for efforts to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the nearly two-year conflict.

"Today's announcement by the terrorist occupation army of the start of an operation against Gaza City and its nearly one million residents and displaced persons... demonstrates... a blatant disregard for the efforts made by the mediators," it said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)