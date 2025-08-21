Gaza Conquest Plan Shows Israel's "Blatant Disregard" For Mediation: Hamas

More than 60,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive against Hamas.
- Hamas said Israeli plans to conquer Gaza City show disregard for ceasefire efforts
- Israeli military announced the start of an operation against Gaza City residents
- Gaza City has nearly one million residents and displaced persons
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Palestinian militant group Hamas said Wednesday that Israeli military plans to conquer Gaza City showed its "blatant disregard" for efforts to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the nearly two-year conflict.
"Today's announcement by the terrorist occupation army of the start of an operation against Gaza City and its nearly one million residents and displaced persons... demonstrates... a blatant disregard for the efforts made by the mediators," it said in a statement.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world