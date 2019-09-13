"Sort Out Mess You Created": Heckler Yells At Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was heckled by a protester as he made a speech in northern England on Friday, with a man demanding to know why the British prime minister wasn't in parliament fixing the mess he had created.

Johnson, a former London mayor who helped lead the campaign to leave the EU, has angered his critics by suspending parliament for five weeks before Brexit.

The government has said it is a normal part of the process of launching a new legislative programme, but Johnson's opponents have accused the prime minister of trying to prevent them scrutinising his Brexit plans.

"Why are you not with them in parliament sorting out the mess that you have created," the man shouted as Johnson delivered a speech about giving more power to northern cities.

As he tried to return to his speech, Johnson replied: "I'm very happy to get back to parliament very soon."

