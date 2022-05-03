Heartwarming Video Of Cat Rescue In Ukraine Moves Internet

A cat being rescued from a bombed building in Borodyanka.

It has been more than 60 days since Russia invaded Ukraine and since then thousands of people have fled to other countries hoping to survive. Ukrainian soldiers and personnel of emergency services are doing everything they can to save every single life, even helping animals in the conflict zone.

In Borodyanka, which was destroyed by the Russians, a cat was rescued from a high-rise building.

Video of the State Emergency Service#StandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/9ROinUFAS0 — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) May 2, 2022

Recently, one such video showing a cat being rescued from a bombed building in Borodyanka is going viral on the internet. The video has been shared by Oleksandra Matviichuk on Twitter.

“In Borodyanka, which was destroyed by the Russians, a cat was rescued from a high-rise building. Video of the State Emergency Service,” the caption of the video says.

The cat was taken to a veterinary doctor for checkup and a later post showed her having food in a bowl.

People have praised the bravery of Ukrainian authorities, who they said managed to save an innocent soul.