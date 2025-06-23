"Hands Off Iran": Global Protests Erupt Over US Strikes On Iran

People in multiple US cities and across the world have taken to the streets to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's decision to launch strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The actions, which Tehran called an act of war, were seen as a major escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Protests broke out in Germany, Pakistan, Australia, and India, where demonstrators condemned the attack. In the US, several cities saw large-scale anti-war protests on Sunday, with banners reading "Hands off Iran" and "No US-Israel war on Iran."

Footage shared on X showed protesters chanting anti-war slogans and urging the Trump administration to stop backing Israel and withdraw from the escalating conflict.

Outside the White House, demonstrators waved Iranian flags and carried socialist-themed signs. Trump ally Laura Loomer posted a video of the protest, calling participants "anti-Trump, pro-Iran," and claimed the event was organised by groups linked to George Soros and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Large crowds gathered in New York City and Washington, DC, staging anti-war and anti-Trump protests in response to the recent strikes on Iran.

On Sunday, Pakistanis gathered in Karachi to protest against the United States and Israel. Prominent leaders addressed the crowd, declaring that the conflict was no longer just Palestine and Iran versus Israel and the US, but a larger battle between "humanity and oppression."

On Sun, June 22, 2025, Pakistanis of all faiths & walks of life rallied against Israel & US in Karachi. Leaders like Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi & Allama Shahenshah Naqvi declared this isn't just Palestine-Iran VS Israel-US—it's a battle between humanity & oppression.#IsraeliranWar pic.twitter.com/bheIzAGlj2 — Sajeel Syed (@sajeelshamsi) June 22, 2025

Thousands pour into the streets of Karachi, Pakistan, in a powerful display of solidarity with the Iranian nation.

A protest was held in India's Gwalior today condemning the unprovoked US attack on Iran.

Protest in Gwalior today against the unprovoked attack by the US on Iran. @MABABYCPIM addressed the protest, describing this attack by the US as a barbaric and criminal act, done by flouting all international laws.

Hundreds marched in Germany's Berlin, condemning Israeli aggression on Iran and calling for an end to the escalating violence.

Hundreds took to the streets of the German capital, Berlin, in solidarity with Iran, condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression on the country.



On Monday, three protests are scheduled in London, UK, against the US and Israeli actions on Iran.

Protesters also gathered in Australia's Melbourne to denounce the recent US attacks on Iran.

Iran responded to the US strikes with missile attacks on Israeli cities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was close to achieving its objectives, while Iran warned of "everlasting consequences."

Global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK's Keir Starmer, and Turkey's President Erdogan have called for an immediate de-escalation.