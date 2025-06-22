"Reiterated Our Call For De-escalation": PM Modi Speaks To Iran President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian today and expressed concern at the recent escalations in the Iran-Israel conflict. The US entered the conflict today by attacking three sites in Iran -- Natanz, Isfahan and the mountain-buried Fordo, all key parts of Tehran's nuclear programme, which it maintains is purely for civilian purposes.

"Spoke with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Fordo was struck by at least six B-2 stealth bombers this morning, while Tomahawk cruise missiles struck the other two sites in Iran.

Secretly built in violation of UN resolutions under a mountain near the holy central city of Qom, Fordo was first publicly revealed in 2009. Initially described as an "emergency" facility built underground to protect it from potential air attacks, Iran later indicated it was an enrichment plant capable of housing about 3,000 centrifuges.

Experts have said any further escalation will have wider implications for India's trade with West Asian countries, including Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

India's exports to Iran stood at $1.24 billion in fiscal 2025, with key items including basmati rice ($753.2 million), banana ($53.2 million), soya meal ($70.6 million), Bengal gram ($27.9 million), and tea ($25.5 million). Imports stood at $441.8 billion last fiscal.

With Israel, India's exports stood at $2.1 billion and $1.6 billion in imports in 2024-25.

India's bilateral ties with both Israel and Iran are strong.