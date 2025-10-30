Hamas To Return Bodies Of 2 Hostages After Deadly Israeli Strikes

Hamas's armed wing said it would hand over the remains of two more hostages on Thursday as demanded under the US-brokered ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Hamas have so far given back the remains of 15 of the 28 dead hostages they had agreed to return as part of the deal.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades "will hand over the bodies of two Israeli prisoners at 4:00 pm Gaza time (1400 GMT)", the group said on its Telegram channel.

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Gaza overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday after an attack that left an Israeli soldier dead in the south of the Palestinian territory.

Gaza's civil defence agency -- which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority -- said the strikes killed more than 100 people, including dozens of children, in the worst night of bombing since the truce went into effect on October 10.

By Wednesday morning, Israel said it had begun "renewed enforcement of the ceasefire", and both US President Donald Trump and regional mediator Qatar said they expected it to hold.

Hamas has said its fighters had "no connection to the shooting incident in Rafah" and reaffirmed its commitment to the truce.

It also delayed handing over what it said were the remains of a hostage, adding that any "escalation will hinder the search, excavation and recovery of the bodies".

Hamas drew outrage in Israel on Monday after it returned the partial remains of a previously recovered captive, which Israel said was a breach of the truce.

Hamas had said the remains were the 16th body it had agreed to return, but Israeli forensic examination determined they were in fact partial remains of a hostage whose body had already been brought back to Israel around two years ago, according to the prime minister's office.

Hamas took 251 people hostage during October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

After the start of this month's ceasefire, the group returned the 20 surviving captives still in its custody and began the process of returning the 28 bodies of hostages.

Israel accuses Hamas of reneging on the deal by not returning them fast enough, but the Palestinian group says it will take time to locate remains buried in Gaza's ruins.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)