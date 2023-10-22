'Keep Her Alive': Israeli Hostage's Boyfriend Pleads For Her Release

Israel-Gaza War: The 27-year-old woman also ran for her life, but was caught by Hamas

Inbar Haiman was kidnapped earlier this month when the Hamas group launched a three-pronged attack on Israel through land, sea and air.



Inbar Haiman, an art student from Israel's Haifa, was volunteering at the Supernova Music Festival when Hamas operatives unleashed horror on Israeli civilians on October 7 morning.

As the onslaught began, panic-stricken people at the music festival dashed across a field towards their vehicles, to the sound of gunshots in the background.

The 27-year-old woman also ran for her life, but was caught by a Hamas operative, while her two friends managed to escape.

In a video that later went viral, Inbar was seen being dragged by two Hamas operatives on motorbikes. Since then, Inbar's boyfriend Noam Alon has been pleading the authorities for her safe return.

"Unfortunately two terrorists on motorbikes came right at that moment and they grabbed Inbar and took her to Gaza," Noam Alon, told The Messenger.

"All I'm asking is for them to be as kind as possible and keep her alive - not expecting too much - just for them to be human, and for them to give the hostages food and water and medical [attention]," he said.

He said he wants the Israeli government and the UK government to do everything they can to make sure that the hostages are returned safe and alive'.

"That should be the most important thing for the Israeli army and for the Israeli government - putting the hostages at the top of their priorities. The hostages should come before any military operation; before any ground invasion," he told the Guardian.

Alon told the Guardian that he is determined to keep her story in the media. "I truly believe she will return to us. But we have to do everything we can to make sure that she does."

At least 260 people at the music fest were killed and several others, including Inbar, were taken hostage.

Videos of festival goers begging for help from the back of motorbikes and pickup trucks went viral on social media. Footage of the devastating aftermath of the attack showed dozens of scorched and mangled vehicles strewn along the roadside leading away from the festival site.