Guinness World Records Officially Declares Monday 'Worst Day Of The Week'

Monday gives many people the jitters. After a stress-free weekend off from work, the first day of the week puts people in the grind again. There are many jokes about getting to work on Monday, with social media users finding the day extremely slow and boring. But now, the Guinness World Records has also taken into cognizance the hatred against Monday, designating it as the 'worst day of the week'. This means you can officially blame Monday for your grumpiness.

"We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week," Guinness World Records said on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

Twitter users were happy that someone finally recognised this. The official page of Angry Birds character Red commented on GWR's tweet saying, "Took you long enough". GWR responded, "Ikr (I know right)".

"I take mondays off just for this reason," said another user. GWR called him "smart". Another one asked it to rename Wednesday saying it sound weird.

Many influencers and celebrities keep posting content to take away the 'Monday Blues' of their followers. Among them is industrialist Anand Mahindra who also gives advice on life goals to his followers.

From its inception till 1999, it was known as The Guinness Book of Records. The record book is published annually listing world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

Guinness World Records has so far sold 143 million copies and is now a global brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Its adjudicators are on the ground around the world.