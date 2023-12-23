Graves Of Ex German Chancellor, Wife Desecrated With Swastikas: Report

Cops said no information was immediately available on the perpetrators. (Representational)

The graves of former West Germany chancellor Helmut Schmidt and his wife Loki have been desecrated with swastikas at a cemetery in Hamburg, police told AFP on Saturday.

"Swastikas painted in red were discovered Friday night on their tomb at the Hamburg cemetery and were immediately erased," the police said.

No information was immediately available on the perpetrators or their motives, it said.

Schmidt, a Social Democrat, led what was then West Germany from 1974 to 1982.

He died in November 2015 and Saturday was the date of his birth in 1918.

