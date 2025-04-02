"I Have Something Against Elon Musk": Man Carves 'Swastika' On Tesla SUV

A self-described Elon Musk "hater" is facing multiple charges in Pennsylvania after he allegedly carved a Nazi symbol, which bears resemblance to swastika, on a Tesla and was confronted by its owner. Chadd Ritenbaugh, 55, was captured on camera apologising for his actions after the Tesla owner approached him outside a Doylestown Planet Fitness where he had parked his white SUV on March 24.

First, the Tesla video caught an intruder parking his vehicle next to it, abruptly jumping out, looking around and crouching to scribble something on the car.

The footage showed a 5'9" white male suspect with brown hair, spectacles, and a grey hat, the police said. He was seen wearing sweatpants, a black puffer coat, a light-coloured undershirt, and a blue and red bag with white stripes.

Mr Ritenbaugh exited his silver Lexus, ducked behind the car, and used an unidentified object to scratch into the side of the Tesla, according to Central Bucks Regional PD.

Next, cell phone footage showed the Tesla owner confronting Mr Ritenbaugh repeatedly before he was detained, asking if he had used a key to scratch a 'swastika' onto the vehicle.

Mr Ritenbaugh apologetically said, "I'm sorry, I have nothing against your car, and I have nothing against you." He remarked, "Obviously, I have something against Elon Musk."

Upon returning home, the victim noticed new damage to their Tesla that looked like "scratches in the shape of a swastika," The New York Post reported.

The suspect was reportedly identified by Planet Fitness employees based on his membership when he entered Planet Fitness at 09:24 on March 24, with the same bag and dressed in the same attire.

Mr Ritenbaugh has been charged with criminal mischief, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

This was only the most recent in a string of vandalism incidents targeting Tesla businesses and owners worldwide.

Elon Musk's appointment as US President Donald Trump's chief cost-cutter with the Department of Environmental Efficiency (DOGE) has been a major contributing factor to the hostility against electric vehicle manufacturer.

Tesla owners are trading in their cars at never-before-seen prices. According to Edmunds, March marked the largest percentage of Tesla trade-ins ever, with owners choosing to buy new or used vehicles from other manufacturers.