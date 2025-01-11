"Monstrous": 'Swastikas' Spray Painted Outside Australian Synagogue

Australian authorities called a spate of anti-semitic graffiti sprayed across Sydney "monstrous" after more properties were defaced early Saturday. Vandals spray painted red swastikas outside the entrance to an inner-city synagogue overnight, police said, while a house in Sydney's affluent east was daubed with anti-Jewish slurs.

In the early hours of Friday, vandals had painted swastikas on another synagogue in a different part of Sydney.

"These people are determined to divide our community in two," state Premier Chris Minns said.

"We will always call out these acts for what they are -- monstrous and appalling."

Masked arsonists torched a Melbourne synagogue in December, prompting the government to create a federal task force targeting anti-Semitism.

As in much of the world, the war in Gaza has stoked tensions between supporters of Israel and Palestinians in Australia, sparking regular protests.

