German Prosecutors Search Audi Offices In Diesel Emissions Probe Audi said it was cooperating with the prosecutors office.

Share EMAIL PRINT Audi has been accused of cheating on emmisons test previously. FRANKFURT/MUNICH: German prosecutors searched offices at Audi's headquarters and its car plant in Neckarsulm, Germany early on Tuesday in connection with suspected manipulation of emissions on diesel vehicles, the Munich prosecutors' office said.



It said its investigation relates to at least around 210,000 vehicles that were sold in Europe and the United States since 2009.



Audi said it was cooperating with the prosecutors' office. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



German prosecutors searched offices at Audi's headquarters and its car plant in Neckarsulm, Germany early on Tuesday in connection with suspected manipulation of emissions on diesel vehicles, the Munich prosecutors' office said.It said its investigation relates to at least around 210,000 vehicles that were sold in Europe and the United States since 2009. Audi said it was cooperating with the prosecutors' office.