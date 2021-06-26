'Appropriate': Joe Biden On Sentencing In George Floyd Murder

George Floyd murder: Joe Biden said under the guidelines, the sentencing seemed appropriate (File).

US President Joe Biden said Friday that the jail sentence handed down to a former police Minneapolis officer for the murder last year of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was "appropriate."

"I don't know all the circumstances that were considered but it seems to me, under the guidelines, that seems to be appropriate," Biden said after a judge sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder, which sparked huge protests.

