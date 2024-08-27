Gaza Hostage Rescued After 10 Months 'In Complex Operation', Says Israel

Qaid Farhan Alkadi was taken hostage in Kibbutz Magen

Israeli troops have recovered an Israeli hostage in "a complex rescue operation" in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday, more than 10 months after he was abducted by Hamas-led gunmen on Oct. 7.

It said 52-year-old Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a member of the Bedouin community in southern Israel, had been transferred to a hospital and his medical condition was normal.

The operation, following the rescue of four Israeli hostages in June, comes as talks have continued to try to agree a halt to the fighting in Gaza and the return of more than 100 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"We are doing everything to save the hostages," the head of the military Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a statement.

Israeli television stations showed a military helicopter landing at a hospital as medical staff stood by.

Alkadi was taken hostage in Kibbutz Magen, one of a string of communities around the Gaza Strip that were attacked by Hamas-led fighters on Oct. 7.

