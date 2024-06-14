G7 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Italy, To Hold Talks With World Leaders

G7 Summit 2024 Live Updates:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Italy to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders. During his day-long visit, PM Modi will participate in the summit session on "Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean", which is being hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.
"Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future," he posted on X after landing in Italy.
Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said he was "glad" that his first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit.
The G7 leaders - US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel -- began two days of summit talks in Puglia on Thursday.
Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from as many as 11 developing countries in Africa, South America, and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the summit.
Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said he was "glad" that his first foreign visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit.
"I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister (Giorgia) Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda," he said.
"During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South," he said.
PM Modi also said that he looked forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit.
