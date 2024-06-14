G7 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In Italy, To Hold Talks With World Leaders

G7 Summit Live Updates: PM Modi arrives in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Italy to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders. During his day-long visit, PM Modi will participate in the summit session on "Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean", which is being hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.

"Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future," he posted on X after landing in Italy.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said he was "glad" that his first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit.

The G7 leaders - US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel -- began two days of summit talks in Puglia on Thursday.

Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from as many as 11 developing countries in Africa, South America, and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the summit.

Here are live updates on PM Modi's visit to Italy for G7 Summit:

Jun 14, 2024 11:05 (IST) G7 Summit 2024: Italy PM Giorgia Meloni's Namaste Greeting At G7 Goes Viral

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen greeting global leaders arriving at the G7 Summit 2024 with a classic Namaste gesture on Thursday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen greeting global leaders arriving at the G7 Summit 2024 with a classic Namaste gesture on Thursday.

Jun 14, 2024 11:04 (IST) "Glad My First Visit In Third Term Is To Italy For G7 Summit": PM Modi

"I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister (Giorgia) Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda," he said.

"During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South," he said. I will be attending the G7 Summit in Italy. I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better and improving lives of people. https://t.co/wjJ2iGnWYo - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2024 PM Modi also said that he looked forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit. PM Modi also said that he looked forward to meeting other leaders participating in the Summit.

Jun 14, 2024 10:48 (IST) G7 Summit 2024: "Looking Forward To Productive Discussions", Says PM Modi

After landing in Italy for the G7 Summit 2024, PM Modi said he is "looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders".

"Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future," he posted on X. Landed in Italy to take part in the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/muXi30p4Bj - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2024