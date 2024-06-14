5 Facts About Italy's Georgia Meloni Ahead Of Bilateral Talks With PM Modi

PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni's bilateral talks will focus on deepening India-Italy relations.

Italy is hosting the annual summit of leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies on June 13-15 and its Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has grabbed the Indian imagination after she greeted world leaders with the traditional 'Namaste'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Apulia, southern Italy, to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks on a wide range of issues with world leaders on Friday. PM Modi will be participating in a summit session entitled Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean to be hosted by Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.

Here are 5 facts about Georgia Meloni