Watch: Biden Wanders Off Before G7 Photo, Italian PM Guides Him Back

Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden was seen awkwardly saluting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after he arrived in Italy for the G7 summit on Thursday. Later, he appeared to wander off from a group of leaders while they posed for a photograph.

In a video of the interaction, Biden is seen slowly shuffling to stage to meet Ms Meloni. The two exchange a hug and talk for a few moments before the US president raises his hand to his forehead and salutes her, before slowly walking off the stage.

In another video, the 81-year-old leader, who is often criticised for his fumbles, was seen smiling and slowly walking away from a group of world leaders. After walking a few feet, he gives an enthusiastic thumbs up to someone. As the camera pans towards him, no one can be seen standing in that direction.

The Italian PM quickly comes to his rescue, diverting his attention to the group of leaders as they pose for a photograph. Biden, then, shuffles back to the group.

This comes days after he was relentlessly trolled by Republicans who mocked him for remaining virtually motionless for nearly a minute during a musical performance at the White House.

While Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, who were standing next to the president, were seen dancing and laughing throughout the performance, Biden's gaze was fixed as he seemed frozen.

Prone to such fumbles and gaffes, Biden has been mocked by rivals in a bid to discredit him as a viable presidential candidate owing to his advanced age.

This isn't the first time the US leader has had an awkward moment with another world leader. In February, the president confused French President Emmanuel Macron's name with former leader, Francois Mitterrand, who has been dead for nearly 30 years. In another faux pas, he confused his own deputy's designation, incorrectly promoting her to his job by calling her "President Kamala Harris".