In Pics: World Leaders Fly In To Attend G7 Summit In Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy. The summit, which will be held between June 13-15 at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region, will likely be dominated by talks of ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Several leaders from across the world have arrived to attend the summit. US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, France President Macron, Canada PM Justin Trudeau are among the attendees at the event. Here's a glimpse at Italy PM Georgia Meloni welcoming the leaders from across the world-

Italy PM Georgia Meloni welcomes UK PM Rishi Sunak at the G7 Summit.

US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen leave after a group photo at the G7 Summit.

Italy PM Georgia Meloni welcomes Canada PM Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit.

Italy PM Georgia Meloni welcomes US President Joe Biden at the G7 Summit.

Italy PM Georgia Meloni welcomes French President Emmnuel Macron at the G7 Summit.