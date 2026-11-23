Disgraced American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein pivoted to cultivating ties with Russian oligarchs and Kremlin officials, and securing an audience with President Vladimir Putin, as he sought to regain access to elite social circles after his 2008 conviction for soliciting an underage girl, a Reuters investigation found.

According to the report, Epstein's fascination with Russia began as an obsession with recruiting young women and girls for his predatory sex-trafficking network. However, Reuters said it found no evidence that the sex offender, who was found dead in prison on August 10, 2019, in New York, as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges, had acted on behalf of the Russian government or ever succeeded in ever meeting Putin.

The 2002 Visit and Early Predatory Recruitment

Epstein's engagement with Russia gained momentum around November 2002. Reuters reported that Epstein flew to Russia on his private jet alongside British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel in the fall of 2022 under the pretext of visiting the famous Mauve Room in St Petersburg's Alexander Palace on the advice of his then interior designer Alberto Pinto.

During a Moscow layover, the trio reportedly travelled in armoured vehicles escorted by armed guards to dine with wealthy Chechen businessman Umar Dzhabrailov. Afterwards, Epstein reportedly had his driver tour Tverskaya Street so he could view local prostitutes.

In St. Petersburg, they visited the Catherine Palace, which had hosted a bilateral summit between Vladimir Putin and George W Bush just days prior.

This 2002 journey was one of only two documented visits Epstein made to Russia. The first took place in 1998 to Sarov, a secretive "closed city" where the Soviet Union developed much of its nuclear weapons programme. Despite few physical visits, records from the US Department of Justice indicate Epstein maintained active Russian visas for most of the period between 2002 and his 2019 arrest.

Exploitation of Post-Soviet Modelling Networks

Epstein's initial entry point into the region was predatory, according to the Reuters investigation. Following the fall of the Berlin Wall in late 1989, Western talent scouts moved across Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. Key among them was Jean-Luc Brunel, who scouted young women for European and American agencies.

Eyewitness accounts, such as those from Dutch former model Thysia Huisman, place Epstein at early 1990s Paris parties alongside Brunel, interacting closely with very young Russian teenagers. Investigators reportedly identified at least 17 women from the former Soviet Union who were lured into Epstein's trafficking and exploitation network through modelling promises, including three who later sought legal justice.

Pivot to Oligarchs and High-Level Influence

Epstein's strategy shifted significantly after his 2008 Florida conviction for soliciting an underage girl. After serving a 13-month jail sentence, Epstein viewed Russian connections as a potential route to rehabilitate his damaged social and business standing.

Operating out of his properties in New York, Palm Beach, and the US Virgin Islands, he reportedly attempted to integrate Russian figures into his elite circles of finance, academia, and the arts. According to the report, he aimed to build relationships, reaching into the upper echelons of the Russian establishment, with the ultimate objective of meeting President Vladimir Putin. However, the investigation found no evidence that Epstein ever secured a meeting with Putin, served as an asset for Russian intelligence, or acted on behalf of the Russian state.

Lingering Theories

Because of his secretive network and ties to Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father, media magnate Robert Maxwell, was widely suspected of intelligence ties, conspiracy theories have persisted regarding potential espionage links. However, Reuters said it found no evidence that the sex offender worked for Russian intelligence.

The Reuters investigation was based on interviews with more than two dozen people familiar with his Russian connections, along with hundreds of pages of government records, flight logs, court documents and emails.

