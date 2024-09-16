From Reagan To Ford To Trump: Past Assassination Attempts On US Leaders

Four US presidents were assassinated while in office.

The FBI is investigating what it said was another assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The incident occurred Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida where Trump, the former president, was golfing.

Law enforcement officials said Secret Service saw a man with a rifle in the bushes and shot at the suspected assassin.

The suspect fled the bushes and was later apprehended on a highway, according to law enforcement.

PREVIOUS ATTEMPT ON TRUMP

In July, Trump was shot by a gunman during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in what the FBI said was an attempted assassination. The former president was wounded in the ear.

The Congressional Research Service says direct assaults against presidents, presidents-elect, and candidates have occurred on at least 15 separate occasions, with five resulting in death.

Below is a list of other previous attempts on the lives of American leaders, successful or not.

ASSASSINATIONS

Four US presidents were assassinated while in office.

Abraham Lincoln: Killed in 1865 by John Wilkes Booth at Ford's Theatre in Washington.

James Garfield: Shot in 1881 in Washington at a train station and died of his wounds two and a half months later.

William McKinley: Assassinated in 1901 by an anarchist in Buffalo, New York.

John F Kennedy: Assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963 in Dallas, Texas, as the president rode in a motorcade.

LEADERS WHO SURVIVED ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS

Four presidents were wounded but survived assassination attempts, while in office or afterwards.

Donald Trump: Trump had just started a campaign speech in Pennsylvania on July 13 when shots rang out. Trump was shot in the ear. He was rushed by security officials to a black SUV.

Ronald Reagan: He was shot in 1981 outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington. Reagan was wounded when one of the bullets ricocheted off a limousine and struck him under the left armpit.

President Gerald Ford: Survived two attempts on his life in less than three weeks in 1975 without being hurt.

Theodore Roosevelt: He was shot in the chest in 1912 while campaigning for election in Milwaukee, but insisted on delivering his speech to supporters before being taken to a hospital.

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS ON OTHER US LEADERS

Robert F. Kennedy: A US presidential candidate, and a US senator, Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 by a gunman in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

Alabama Governor George C. Wallace: A candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, he was shot in 1972 and became paralysed from the waist down.

