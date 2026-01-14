"From Ceasefire To Demilitarisation": US Announces Phase Two Of Gaza Plan

President Donald Trump's envoy said Wednesday that a plan to end the Gaza war was now moving to Phase Two with a goal of disarming Hamas, despite a number of Israeli strikes during the ceasefire.

"We are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction," envoy Steve Witkoff wrote on X.

The second phase will also include the setup of a 15-person Palestinian technocratic committee to administer post-war Gaza. Its formation was announced earlier Wednesday by Egypt, a close US ally and mediator.

Phase Two "begins the full demilitarisation and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorised personnel."

"The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final dead hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences," he said.

